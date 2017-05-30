Fourth arrest made in Picnic Day brawl
Davis police announced Friday the arrest of a fourth person in connection with a fight between police officers and a crowd of revelers on Picnic Day. Romeo Lopez, 21, of Sacramento, was taken into custody Thursday night on a warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer, resisting arrest and interfering with an arrest, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Curious
|7,116
|Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06)
|Sat
|RiccardoFire
|153
|Lets Play Music
|Sat
|Babe Ruth
|2
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|25
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Jun 2
|Luke
|86
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|Jun 1
|Finding
|2
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|May 29
|Cooper
|39
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC