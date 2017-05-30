Fourth arrest made in Picnic Day brawl

Fourth arrest made in Picnic Day brawl

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

Davis police announced Friday the arrest of a fourth person in connection with a fight between police officers and a crowd of revelers on Picnic Day. Romeo Lopez, 21, of Sacramento, was taken into custody Thursday night on a warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer, resisting arrest and interfering with an arrest, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 7 hr Curious 7,116
News Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06) Sat RiccardoFire 153
Lets Play Music Sat Babe Ruth 2
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Fri RiccardoFire 25
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Jun 2 Luke 86
Looking for Babysitter in SA Jun 1 Finding 2
News Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08) May 29 Cooper 39
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,710 • Total comments across all topics: 281,528,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC