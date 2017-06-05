Formerly incarcerated people to benefit from $6 million in Prop 47 funds
OAKLAND >> Since the passage of voter initiative that reduced certain low-level property and drug felonies to misdemeanors and allowed people who were already in prison for those crimes to apply for re-sentencing, 18,000 fewer people are incarcerated in jails and prisons in California, and there have been 40,000 fewer convictions. The state of California has saved $103 million from the people it is not putting behind bars and through Proposition 47, Alameda County will get $6 million of that for community-based re-entry programs.
