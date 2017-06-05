Former California Supreme Court Justice Carlos Moreno will also assist.

The regents who oversee the University of California have hired former California Supreme Court Justice Carlos Moreno and law firm Hueston Hennigan LLP to investigate how the system's central office handled what were supposed to be confidential surveys sent to campuses as part of a state audit. The audit , which showed UC failed to disclose $175 million in funds and paid administrators lofty salaries even as it prepared to raise tuition, showed that campuses removed criticism of the UC Office of the President, led by former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, from survey responses seemingly at the direction of central office officials.

