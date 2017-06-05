Former California Supreme Court Justi...

Former California Supreme Court Justice Carlos Moreno will also assist.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The regents who oversee the University of California have hired former California Supreme Court Justice Carlos Moreno and law firm Hueston Hennigan LLP to investigate how the system's central office handled what were supposed to be confidential surveys sent to campuses as part of a state audit. The audit , which showed UC failed to disclose $175 million in funds and paid administrators lofty salaries even as it prepared to raise tuition, showed that campuses removed criticism of the UC Office of the President, led by former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, from survey responses seemingly at the direction of central office officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Phon... 11 hr VanessaRebecca 3
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Sun Curious 7,116
News Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06) Sat RiccardoFire 153
Lets Play Music Jun 3 Babe Ruth 2
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Jun 2 RiccardoFire 25
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Jun 2 Luke 86
Looking for Babysitter in SA Jun 1 Finding 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC