For millennials, 'repeal and replace' could hurt - or help
Carly Carpenter, left, and Chyneise Dailey are each on their parents' health insurance plans, but say they will purchase their own when they have to. Darlin Kpangbah receives free health insurance through Medicaid and is grateful for the coverage in case of accidents, such as when she tore a ligament in her leg a few years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Curious
|7,143
|Is Trump a Tran?
|Mon
|R Fire
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Jun 26
|shanshan
|5,458
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Jun 25
|cbo
|23
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 23
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5...
|Jun 22
|Xzavi190
|2
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Jun 22
|fiveminute bjs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC