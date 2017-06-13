Firefighter Being Treated for Moderate Burn Injuries After South Sacramento House Fire
Chris Harvey, Public Information Officer with the Sacramento Fire Department, says the injured fire fighter was conscious and talking when he left the scene by ambulance. Neighbors told the fire department that the house was abandoned.
