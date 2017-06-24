Fire Takes Over Sacramento Home; 2 Pe...

Fire Takes Over Sacramento Home; 2 People, Several Animals Evacuated

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Two people inside of a home were able to get to safety Saturday before firefighters extinguished a fire that took over the residence. Fire crews were able to put out the flames at the home on Norbert Way, just off of El Camino Avenue, before they spread to nearby homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 10 hr Abe 7,141
Is Trump a Tran? 17 hr adm srv delete 1
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Fri Horace Schmitz 42
i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5... Thu Xzavi190 2
Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins Thu fiveminute bjs 2
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... Jun 22 Your Service Prov... 19
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) Jun 15 The Warden 46
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,986 • Total comments across all topics: 282,008,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC