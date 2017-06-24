Fire Takes Over Sacramento Home; 2 People, Several Animals Evacuated
Two people inside of a home were able to get to safety Saturday before firefighters extinguished a fire that took over the residence. Fire crews were able to put out the flames at the home on Norbert Way, just off of El Camino Avenue, before they spread to nearby homes.
