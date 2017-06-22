Fire Crews Battle Flames and Triple-Digit Temperatures
Concerned cries this afternoon in Sacramento as people near 24th Street and Sutterville feared the flames fueling smoke would spread to where they were standing a few doors down. This fire did burn two homes, but just the two on either side of the storage area where it started.
