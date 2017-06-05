Fight in California Democratic Party ...

Fight in California Democratic Party goes on: 'It is believed that...

Bay Area Democratic organizer Kimberly Ellis, who narrowly lost the race to be the next leader of the California Democratic Party, on Monday said her campaign found evidence of hundreds of voting discrepancies, including mismatched voter signatures and "multiple" cases of delegates voting more than once. "Based on the information contained here, the actual vote count is in question.

