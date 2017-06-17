Family Says Man Killed in Shooting wa...

Family Says Man Killed in Shooting was Protecting Women from Gunfire

A family says their loved one, who they identified as Jovance Lewis, was shielding two women from gunfire Friday when he was gunned down and killed . "He's not that type of guy to go out and cause problems," said Lewis' brother-in-law, Donovan Smith.

