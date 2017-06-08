Family of Man Shot, Killed by Sacrame...

Family of Man Shot, Killed by Sacramento Police File Second Federal Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The second federal suit filed in the 2016 shooting death of Joseph Mann is different from the first in that it involves his siblings, not his father, and seeks no monetary damages. The five brothers and sisters whose mentally ill loved one died at the hands of Sacramento police say they don't want anyone else to be treated the way he was - ever again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pharmaceutical Water System, Water Series Pharm... 11 hr canaanchina 1
Dispensing Series, Dust Free Crushing Module 12 hr canaanchina 1
Bin Washing Station, Combined Type Washer with ... 12 hr canaanchina 1
High-efficiency Film Coater with Perforated Dru... 12 hr canaanchina 1
Charging Series Pharma Lifter, Pharma Lifter fo... 12 hr canaanchina 1
Samsung Galaxy S7 Data Recovery with Broken Screen 15 hr Cassatty 2
How to Transfer iTunes Music and Videos to Gala... 15 hr Cassatty 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC