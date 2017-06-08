Family of Man Shot, Killed by Sacramento Police File Second Federal Lawsuit
The second federal suit filed in the 2016 shooting death of Joseph Mann is different from the first in that it involves his siblings, not his father, and seeks no monetary damages. The five brothers and sisters whose mentally ill loved one died at the hands of Sacramento police say they don't want anyone else to be treated the way he was - ever again.
