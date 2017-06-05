Donated photos evoke bittersweet history in Sierra foothills
This photo is among 11 black-and- white photographs donated to the California state parks system to celebrate the history of the Wakamatsu Colony, an agricultural community. Matsugoro Ofuji, a carpenter who came from Japan in 1869, is believed to be pictured in this photo.
