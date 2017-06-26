Democrats gripe about secrecy in Washington but practice it in Sacramento
Knowledge, it's been said, is power. And that explains, in a nutshell, why those in public office fundamentally dislike, and often resist, revealing information to the voting and taxpaying public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump a Tran?
|33 min
|R Fire
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|shanshan
|5,458
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Sun
|cbo
|23
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Abe
|7,141
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 23
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5...
|Jun 22
|Xzavi190
|2
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Jun 22
|fiveminute bjs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC