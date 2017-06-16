Davis Woman Gets Probation for Leaving Bacon at Mosque
A Davis woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for breaking windows and leaving bacon at a mosque near Sacramento. The Sacramento Bee reports that 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo of Davis was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in April.
