Court hears arguments on PG&E's liability in 2015 blaze

13 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

A Sacramento Superior Court judge will issue an order within 90 days on whether the Pacific Gas and Electric Company is liable for damages caused by the Butte Fire following a motion hearing Friday morning in the Sacramento County Superior Court. During the civil hearing, Judge Sumner heard competing motions from the plaintiffs and defense on the issue of inverse condemnation, or whether PG&E can be held liable for property damage sustained during the Butte Fire.

