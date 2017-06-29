Couple living out of SUV arrested after child found dead in car
There are 1 comment on the New York Daily News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Couple living out of SUV arrested after child found dead in car. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
A man and woman who authorities say were living out of their SUV in California were arrested after her 3-year-old daughter was found dead in the vehicle. Authorities noticed the white Toyota Rav-4 parked the wrong way Wednesday in Rancho Cordova, with Angela Phakhin and Untwan Smith nearby.
#1 6 hrs ago
saving it for dinner?
|
