Councilman Helps Tenants Faced with Rent Hike After Living in Poor Conditions

A little good news for some of the folks FOX40 has reported on, who are facing tremendous rent hikes at Sacramento's Cedar Ridge apartments. Last week residents were protesting rent increases they believed didn't make sense since they had been complaining for months about untreated mold, pest and structural problems.

