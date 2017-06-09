Councilman Helps Tenants Faced with Rent Hike After Living in Poor Conditions
A little good news for some of the folks FOX40 has reported on, who are facing tremendous rent hikes at Sacramento's Cedar Ridge apartments. Last week residents were protesting rent increases they believed didn't make sense since they had been complaining for months about untreated mold, pest and structural problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|4 hr
|Well Well
|27
|Recover Data after Factory Reset Android
|13 hr
|UrsuleLoretta
|3
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|Curious
|7,122
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Fri
|Miss Fluffy
|21
|Bill Would End Life Prison Terms for Teens (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Digbe
|127
|Pharmaceutical Water System, Water Series Pharm...
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
|Dispensing Series, Dust Free Crushing Module
|Thu
|canaanchina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC