Company Developing Sacramento Riverfront Property Files for Bankruptcy
There's no question that the Sacramento riverfront is an exceptional piece of property to develop. But what has been touted as the gateway to downtown Sacramento has only seen one major piece of property built, which has left the River District as more of an island than a gateway.
