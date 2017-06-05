Climate change and bail-reform bills ...

Climate change and bail-reform bills fall short

SACRAMENTO >> Late Thursday night, the California Assembly voted down two closely watched proposals - one to extend the state's signature cap-and-trade program, while incorporating local air quality, and another to overhaul the bail-bonds system. The bail reform proposal, Assembly Bill 42, by Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, failed 36-37.

