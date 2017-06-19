Chris Granger conspiracy theory
First and foremost. How much do you, dear reader, know about the Greek Orthodox Church? How much do you know about the Greek community in Sacramento? How much do you know about the influence in business, property ownership, and politics that the Greek community has? The woman who has now consolidated the power on the business-side of the Kings, where's she go to church? Where's the Kings GM go to church? The director of player personnel? Last year's #13 overall pick?
