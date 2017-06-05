California's latest comp reforms targ...

California's latest comp reforms target fraud

After passing reforms aimed at reducing workers compensation costs in 2012, California legislators and workers comp professionals are implementing more changes to the system, but this time they are targeting provider fraud. Nationally, workers comp costs are lower than 10 years ago, but fraud remains a big problem, said Carol Murphy, Wilmette, Illinois-based managing director at Aon Risk Solutions.

