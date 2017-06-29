Californiaa s single-payer fight: gri...

Californiaa s single-payer fight: grisly imagery, death threats

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

A demonstrator at a Wednesday single-payer health care rally at the Capitol does an enactment of a new internet meme of a California bear being stabbed in the back by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount. Rendon on Friday blocked a $400 billion single-payer health care proposal from advancing in the Assembly, saying it was "woefully incomplete" without a funding source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Couple living out of SUV arrested after child f... 2 hr cletus 1
Lets Play Music 4 hr Bossman 4
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Wed Curious 7,143
Is Trump a Tran? Jun 26 R Fire 3
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Jun 26 shanshan 5,458
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Jun 25 cbo 23
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Jun 23 Horace Schmitz 42
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,119,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC