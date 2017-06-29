Californiaa s single-payer fight: grisly imagery, death threats
A demonstrator at a Wednesday single-payer health care rally at the Capitol does an enactment of a new internet meme of a California bear being stabbed in the back by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount. Rendon on Friday blocked a $400 billion single-payer health care proposal from advancing in the Assembly, saying it was "woefully incomplete" without a funding source.
