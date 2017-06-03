California water agencies are seeking a bigger role, aiming to speed up delta tunnel plan
California's powerful regional water districts are working alongside Gov. Jerry Brown to take on more responsibility for designing, building and arranging financing for a $15.7-billion twin-tunnel project that would ship water southward from Northern California as they push to finally close the deal on the controversial plan, two officials working closely on the project told the Associated Press. Talks among Brown's office, state agencies and the water contractors that could lessen the state's hands-on role in one of California's biggest water projects in decades have been underway since May, according to the two sources, one a senior official involved in the project and the other an employee working closely on the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|33 min
|Curious
|7,111
|Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06)
|4 hr
|RiccardoFire
|153
|Lets Play Music
|10 hr
|Babe Ruth
|2
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Fri
|LeroiGeneDeMarcus
|87
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|25
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|Thu
|Finding
|2
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|May 29
|Cooper
|39
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC