California sheriff's deputy shot in face out of surgery
This Tuesday, June 27, 2017 photo released by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department shows Nicory Marquis Spann. Spann was arrested for shooting a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy in the face with his own service weapon at a light-rail station Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Curious
|7,143
|Is Trump a Tran?
|Mon
|R Fire
|3
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Jun 26
|shanshan
|5,458
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Jun 25
|cbo
|23
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 23
|Horace Schmitz
|42
|i will make you HARD in an instant :* KlK me k5...
|Jun 22
|Xzavi190
|2
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Jun 22
|fiveminute bjs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC