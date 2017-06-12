California nixes full Medicaid benefits to undocumented young adults
As they scrambled to finalize next year's state budget, California lawmakers this week abruptly dropped a plan to offer full Medicaid benefits to young adults living in the country illegally. The proposal, which would have used money from California's recently implemented tobacco tax, passed through budget committees last month.
