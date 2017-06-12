California governor, top lawmakers announce budget deal
SACRAMENTO >> Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders say they have reached a deal on the state budget for the next fiscal year. Brown said Tuesday that the budget will keep California on a sound fiscal path.
