California can learn by looking at how other places run universal plans

As California takes a few fledgling steps into the world of single-payer health care, with state senators this week voting to create a $400-billion universal system, lawmakers might want to look at how other places around the world have implemented such plans. The challenges facing single-payer proponents are daunting: lawmakers in the Assembly must first sign off on Senate Bill 562, the state will need to figure out how to fund such a tax-hungry behemoth, and a two-thirds vote in both chambers would ultimately be needed to get the thing off the ground.

