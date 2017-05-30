California Assembly accused of breaki...

California Assembly accused of breaking transparency law

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Former Assemblyman Sam Blakeslee, R-San Luis Obispo, left, confers with Assembly Minority Leader Mike Villines, R-Clovis, right, during the debate over a Democratic state budget proposal at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008. Blakeslee has accused the California Assembly of violating a transparency law by voting on 95 bills without making them public three days in advance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 12 hr Curious 7,111
News Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06) 16 hr RiccardoFire 153
Lets Play Music 23 hr Babe Ruth 2
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Fri RiccardoFire 25
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Fri Luke 86
Looking for Babysitter in SA Thu Finding 2
News Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08) May 29 Cooper 39
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC