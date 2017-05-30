California Assembly accused of breaking transparency law

Former Assemblyman Sam Blakeslee, R-San Luis Obispo, left, confers with Assembly Minority Leader Mike Villines, R-Clovis, right, during the debate over a Democratic state budget proposal at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008. Blakeslee has accused the California Assembly of violating a transparency law by voting on 95 bills without making them public three days in advance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.