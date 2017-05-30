Calif. one step closer to ending daylight saving time
Daylight Saving Time exist because pushing time forward and back one hour allows the day to remain longer as the earth rotates around the sun each year. Scientists, however, believe that losing one hour of sleep reduces productivity and causes more heart attacks, strokes, car accidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|20 min
|LeroiGeneDeMarcus
|87
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|1 hr
|RiccardoFire
|25
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|JTTF
|7,109
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|19 hr
|Finding
|2
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|May 29
|Cooper
|39
|Sacramento Bar None Auction SCAM (Oct '10)
|May 27
|Mickey
|33
|Lawyer: Facebook abuser doesn't deserve prison (Mar '11)
|May 27
|Cooper
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC