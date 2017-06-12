CA: Day of Digging for Quarters on th...

CA: Day of Digging for Quarters on the Bus is Over in Sacramento Region, Thanks to Smartcard

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

June 15--You can now ride almost any bus in the Sacramento five-county region without having to dig in your pocket for dollars, dimes and quarters. Nine area transit agencies on Thursday announced the launch of a regional "Connect Card," similar to an ATM card, that can be tapped against a fare machine on a bus or at light-rail stations to pay for the ride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... 8 min ATrueLib 11
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) 14 hr The Warden 46
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Wed Willy 30
As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16) Wed lettigo 2
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Wed Rick Carstens 7,133
News Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08) Jun 12 Rumsailor 40
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Jun 11 Dr Fang 22
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Sacramento County was issued at June 16 at 4:52AM PDT

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,386 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC