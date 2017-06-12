CA: Day of Digging for Quarters on the Bus is Over in Sacramento Region, Thanks to Smartcard
June 15--You can now ride almost any bus in the Sacramento five-county region without having to dig in your pocket for dollars, dimes and quarters. Nine area transit agencies on Thursday announced the launch of a regional "Connect Card," similar to an ATM card, that can be tapped against a fare machine on a bus or at light-rail stations to pay for the ride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|8 min
|ATrueLib
|11
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|14 hr
|The Warden
|46
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Wed
|Willy
|30
|As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16)
|Wed
|lettigo
|2
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Rick Carstens
|7,133
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|Jun 12
|Rumsailor
|40
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Jun 11
|Dr Fang
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC