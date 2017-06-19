Burned Quran, bacon found near Islami...

Burned Quran, bacon found near Islamic center in Sacramento

Deputies began an investigation Thursday into a possible hate crime after a burned Quran filled with bacon was discovered outside an Islamic Center in south Sacramento, officers said. A citizen waved down a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy just after 2:30 p.m. and showed him to the burned Quran hanging by a handcuff from a temporary fence outside the Masjid Annur Islamic Center in the 6900 block of 65th Street, which is next door to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department Central Division Station, the sheriff's department said.

