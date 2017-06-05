'Buffy,' Beckinsale, Kilmer Q&A's Hea...

'Buffy,' Beckinsale, Kilmer Q&A's Head Programming At Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Q&A sessions with standout celebrities Kate Beckinsale , Val Kilmer , Michael Rooker and Edward James Olmos , the casts of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "The 100," "Charmed" and others, video game and comics creator sessions, adult and kids costume contests, cosplay panels and more highlight the programming offerings at Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento, June 16-18 at the Sacramento Convention Center.

