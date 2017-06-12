Boaters say group stole pigs off California Delta island
Several pigs that were left four years ago on a small island within the California Delta have become the center of residents' debate after an animal-rights group took them off the island. The Sacramento Bee reports 10 people from Farm Sanctuary used a trailer and barge on Tuesday to ferry six pigs off the island under the land owner's permission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16)
|13 hr
|lettigo
|2
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|Rick Carstens
|7,133
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|23 hr
|RiccardoFire
|29
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Riccardo F
|45
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Tue
|Rocky
|10
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|Jun 12
|Rumsailor
|40
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Jun 11
|Dr Fang
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC