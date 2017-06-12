Bill to lengthen probation for teachers clears first hurdle
Legislation to add a year to the two-year probationary period for California teachers passed the Assembly Education Committee, its first test, on Wednesday after contentious exchanges between the bill's author, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, and committee Chairman Patrick O'Donnell, D-Long Beach. With Weber voting in favor, Assembly Bill 1220 got the bare minimum of four votes to move on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|JTTF
|7,136
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|23 hr
|Willy
|16
|Earn Earn up to $25 in under 15mins
|Sat
|25 FREE
|1
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|Jun 15
|The Warden
|46
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 14
|Willy
|30
|As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16)
|Jun 14
|lettigo
|2
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|Jun 12
|Rumsailor
|40
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC