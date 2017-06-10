Barbecue Fire Rips Through Rancho Cor...

Barbecue Fire Rips Through Rancho Cordova Garage

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Firefighters are reminding local residents to be cautious if they choose to enjoy the warmer weather by barbecuing at their homes. A Rancho Cordova resident and two dogs had to evacuate their house Saturday when hot coals left inside a barbecue started a fire in the garage.

