Barbecue Fire Rips Through Rancho Cordova Garage
Firefighters are reminding local residents to be cautious if they choose to enjoy the warmer weather by barbecuing at their homes. A Rancho Cordova resident and two dogs had to evacuate their house Saturday when hot coals left inside a barbecue started a fire in the garage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|40 min
|JTTF
|7,124
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|2 hr
|Dr Fang
|22
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|9 hr
|Well Well
|27
|Recover Data after Factory Reset Android
|17 hr
|UrsuleLoretta
|3
|Bill Would End Life Prison Terms for Teens (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Digbe
|127
|Pharmaceutical Water System, Water Series Pharm...
|Jun 8
|canaanchina
|1
|Dispensing Series, Dust Free Crushing Module
|Jun 8
|canaanchina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC