a Sleepy Burglara Returned to Auburn School Out of Remorse
Placer County sheriff's officials say a school employee discovered one of the men on Monday morning asleep in a classroom at Chana High School in North Auburn. The other man was in a bathroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Would End Life Prison Terms for Teens (Jan '08)
|55 min
|Jdge Bean
|126
|Pharmaceutical Water System, Water Series Pharm...
|18 hr
|canaanchina
|1
|Dispensing Series, Dust Free Crushing Module
|18 hr
|canaanchina
|1
|Bin Washing Station, Combined Type Washer with ...
|18 hr
|canaanchina
|1
|High-efficiency Film Coater with Perforated Dru...
|18 hr
|canaanchina
|1
|Charging Series Pharma Lifter, Pharma Lifter fo...
|18 hr
|canaanchina
|1
|Samsung Galaxy S7 Data Recovery with Broken Screen
|21 hr
|Cassatty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC