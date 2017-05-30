50 years of Madrigals will gather for reunion concert

The Davis High School Madrigal Singers will mark their 50th anniversary with a special reunion concert - featuring the current members of the choir, along with scores of alumni singers from the past five decades - on Saturday, June 17, at 8 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, 1017 11th St. in Sacramento. An estimated 150 singers will be together on stage, under the direction of longtime conductor Karen Gardias and guest director Rachel Kessler.

