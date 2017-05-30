50 years of Madrigals will gather for reunion concert
The Davis High School Madrigal Singers will mark their 50th anniversary with a special reunion concert - featuring the current members of the choir, along with scores of alumni singers from the past five decades - on Saturday, June 17, at 8 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, 1017 11th St. in Sacramento. An estimated 150 singers will be together on stage, under the direction of longtime conductor Karen Gardias and guest director Rachel Kessler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|Curious
|7,116
|Jason March Sentenced 5-years For Hit-And-Run (Aug '06)
|Sat
|RiccardoFire
|153
|Lets Play Music
|Sat
|Babe Ruth
|2
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|25
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Jun 2
|Luke
|86
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|Jun 1
|Finding
|2
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|May 29
|Cooper
|39
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC