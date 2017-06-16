4 Suspects Arrested in Shooting Death of Sacramento Man
Four suspects were arrested for their involvement in the death of a Sacramento man who was shot then had to be pulled from the wreckage of his burning car. Johanna Vieyra, 30 , Julian Ortiz, 26 , Michael Montoya, 27 , Xavier Montoya, 22 Officers first took the suspects in as witnesses when they noticed their car speeding away from the scene of the fiery crash.
