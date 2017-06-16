4 Suspects Arrested in Shooting Death of Sacramento Man

Four suspects were arrested for their involvement in the death of a Sacramento man who was shot then had to be pulled from the wreckage of his burning car. Johanna Vieyra, 30 , Julian Ortiz, 26 , Michael Montoya, 27 , Xavier Montoya, 22 Officers first took the suspects in as witnesses when they noticed their car speeding away from the scene of the fiery crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.