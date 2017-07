3-year-old found dead in SUV; mother, boyfriend arrested

WEBVTT BOYFRIEND NOW IN CUSTODY.>> INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THESUMMER HEAT LATE A ROLE IN THEDEATH OF A THREE EURO WORLD.>> IT COULD BE A FACTOR,ABSOLUTELY.WHEN SHE DIED YESTERDAY IN THEBACKSEAT OF A CAR PARK THE WRONGWAY ON A RANCH OF HER JOVASTREET.>> THEY HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITHCHILD ENDANGERMENT, THEY WERETRANSIENTS FROM OUT-OF-STATE,THEY HAD BEEN OUT OF THE CAR FORSEVERAL MONTHS, WE KNOW THEYARRIVED HERE IN THE SACRAMENTOAREA IN THE MONTH OF FEBRUARYAND SOMETIMES.THEY CAME OUT FROM ARKANSAS.THEY HAVE BEEN ALL OVER THE CITYAND COUNTY JUST LIVING OUT OFTHE CAR.>> IT IS A GROWING PHENOMENONSOME ADVOCATES SAY THAT AREUNSHELTERED PEOPLE LIVING OUT OFA CAR BECAUSE THEY HAVE THEWAREHOUSE TO GO.>> CERTAINLY WITHIN ANYCOMMUNITY YOU HAVE INDIVIDUALSLIVING OUT OF THEIR CARS, IT ISTHAT LAST INCH EFFORT, IF THINGSDON'T CHANGE THEY WILL LOSE THECAR AS WELL THEN THEY ARELITERALLY LIVING ON THE ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.