3 Sacramento residents accused of stealing mail
Three Sacramento residents are accused of using fake vacation holds and address changes to steal mail and commit identity theft. The Sacramento Bee reports a federal grand jury on Friday brought an eight-count indictment against 32-year-old Latomba Bishop, 33-year-old Joshua Yadon and 36-year-old Norman Thompson.
