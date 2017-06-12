3 reasons why America needs the Def L...

3 reasons why America needs the Def Leppard and Poison tour right now

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

More than 50 miles and three decades removed from the heady-from-Aqua Net hard rock heyday on the Sunset Strip, Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla came to Ontario Wednesday night for, well, nothing but a good time. The tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Def Leppard's monster hit “Hysteria,” couldn't have stopped at Citizens Business Bank Arena at a better time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 22 hr Willy 30
As an Automotive locksmith, which tools You Wil... (Sep '16) Wed lettigo 2
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Wed Rick Carstens 7,133
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) Tue Riccardo F 45
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... Tue Rocky 10
News Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08) Jun 12 Rumsailor 40
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Jun 11 Dr Fang 22
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC