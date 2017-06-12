3 reasons why America needs the Def Leppard and Poison tour right now

More than 50 miles and three decades removed from the heady-from-Aqua Net hard rock heyday on the Sunset Strip, Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla came to Ontario Wednesday night for, well, nothing but a good time. The tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Def Leppard's monster hit “Hysteria,” couldn't have stopped at Citizens Business Bank Arena at a better time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.