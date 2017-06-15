12-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted During Burglary in South Sacramento
The incident happened Wednesday just after 11 a.m. at a home near 40th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The suspect entered the home and began taking property.
