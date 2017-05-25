Woodland police search for suspect in armed robbery
According to Sgt. Ted Ruiz, the robbery occurred just before 8:38 p.m. when the unidentified, 23-year-old Sacramento victim went to a parking lot at 215 California St. to buy a cell phone from the suspect after arranging the deal through an online application.
