Woodland police search for suspect in...

Woodland police search for suspect in armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Democrat

According to Sgt. Ted Ruiz, the robbery occurred just before 8:38 p.m. when the unidentified, 23-year-old Sacramento victim went to a parking lot at 215 California St. to buy a cell phone from the suspect after arranging the deal through an online application.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... 4 hr Kentucky Proud 14
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 12 hr Old Karl 18
Ne les manquez pas à votre détaillantstan smith... 16 hr 001provideo 1
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 21 hr Curious 7,100
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) 22 hr Curious 234
Five Thugs Rob Mall Jewelry Store Then Get Caught 22 hr Rev Ike 9
Dirty Snapchat usernames (Nov '16) Thu PrincessLaur02 109
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC