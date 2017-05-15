We're Due Some Lotto Luck
Back in 1984, in order to prevent the clear tanking that had been taking place in recent years, the NBA Board of Governors voted to install a lottery-type draft selection to determine the order of draft positioning instead of simply reversing the order of the win/loss standings. Sadly, the Kings have found themselves embroiled in the lottery odds discussion almost every season since that new rule was adopted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|1 hr
|broandsis16
|90
|How to Transfer Contacts from Old Android to Sa...
|3 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|8 hr
|JSR
|1
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|9 hr
|Perry Mason
|9
|Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia
|9 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|8
|How to Recover Lost Files on Galaxy S8
|20 hr
|rachelhot
|2
|Transfer WhatsApp Messages from iPhone to Andro...
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC