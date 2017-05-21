Water Expert Wants Climate Change in ...

Water Expert Wants Climate Change in Federal Regulations

15 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The 2017 Environmental & Water Resources Congress kicked off Sunday evening at the Convention Center in downtown Sacramento with a panel regarding the Oroville Spillway that failed, causing nearly 200,000 people to evacuate back in February. While the investigation as to what went wrong at the spillway is still yet to be published, Rothert wants updated changes to federal regulations for water ways, specifically to include climate change.

