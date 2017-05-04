Water board wants strict cap on toxic chemical in your drinking water
California regulators are proposing a strict limit on a toxic man-made chemical that has contaminated water supplies throughout the state, particularly in its vast agricultural heartland. California would be the second state, after Hawaii, to establish a threshold for the former pesticide ingredient and industrial solvent known as TCP in drinking water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|8 hr
|Fasho
|25
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|9 hr
|Sarah
|65
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|9 hr
|Well Well
|4
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|14 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|10
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|Sat
|Solarman
|4
|How to Transfer WhatsApp Messages between Andro...
|May 4
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Transfer Data from Android to Android
|May 3
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC