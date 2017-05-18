VIDEO: 5 hospitalized after eating na...

VIDEO: 5 hospitalized after eating nacho cheese at Sacramento gas station

Officials have connected five botulism illness cases to Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station in the Walnut Grove suburb. Sacramento health officials are also investigating four cases that may be related.

