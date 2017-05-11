UnitedHealthcare Pro Cyclists and Sacramento County Sheriff's...
Members of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department's Sheriff's Activities League, Sheriff's Bike Unit, UnitedHealthcare employees and Pro Cycling Team members today delivered 50 bike helmets, 50 bikes and bike safety lessons to students at Pacific Elementary School in Sacramento, in advance of the Amgen Tour of California. and Tanner Putt joined Sacramento Sheriff's Activities League Deputy Joe Gordon and UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound at Pacific Elementary in Sacramento, Calif., today to distribute 50 bike helmets and 50 bikes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain relief meds, Special K and More..!!!
|5 hr
|tony
|1
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|5 hr
|tony
|29
|Samsung Galaxy S7 Data Recovery with Broken Screen
|14 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|17 hr
|cbo
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|22 hr
|Moe
|75
|Do you think Scott Peterson got a fair trial? (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Thug Buster
|78
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung...
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC