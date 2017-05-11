UnitedHealthcare Pro Cyclists and Sacramento County Sheriff's...

Members of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department's Sheriff's Activities League, Sheriff's Bike Unit, UnitedHealthcare employees and Pro Cycling Team members today delivered 50 bike helmets, 50 bikes and bike safety lessons to students at Pacific Elementary School in Sacramento, in advance of the Amgen Tour of California. and Tanner Putt joined Sacramento Sheriff's Activities League Deputy Joe Gordon and UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound at Pacific Elementary in Sacramento, Calif., today to distribute 50 bike helmets and 50 bikes.

