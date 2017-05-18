UC regents defend Napolitano, thank a...

UC regents defend Napolitano, thank auditor for probe

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

University of California president Janet Napolitano and UC Board of Regents president Monica Lozano during a joint legislative oversight hearing on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. A state audit found the Napolitano's office collected at least $175 million in secret reserve funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Sacramento County courthouse is a haven for... 5 hr Hmmm 7
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... 5 hr Leroy 11
Dirty Snapchat usernames 7 hr natcat 101
News Do you think Scott Peterson got a fair trial? (Jul '12) 10 hr Your Service Prov... 79
sexting / nudes / swap Thu banderson968 4
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Wed Curious 7,097
Heidi Pies Sacramento (Feb '13) Wed Riccardo Fire 5
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC