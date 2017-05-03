UC chief apologizes to lawmakers in hearing over scathing audit
SACRAMENTO >> UC President Janet Napolitano apologized to a joint legislative oversight committee on Tuesday, a week after a blistering state audit of UC's central administration found tens of millions of dollars in reserve funds that weren't publicly disclosed and accused the president's office of interfering with a survey of campuses about its services. “While we believe we did things appropriately, it is clear in retrospect we could have handled this better,” Napolitano said about her office's decision to coordinate responses to the campus survey.
