The system is under fire for maintaining a $175 million secret fund.

The regents who oversee the University of California defended the system's president, former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, during their first public in-person meeting following a scathing state audit. Regent Norman Pattiz said he was "still delighted" with Napolitano's leadership during the meeting Thursday morning at a conference room on UCSF's Mission Bay campus, echoing comments made by other regents.

